Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.09% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $29,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 892,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,590. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

