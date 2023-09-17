Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,729 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN remained flat at $21.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 233,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.