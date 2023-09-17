Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 4.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 127,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0622 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

