Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $58,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

