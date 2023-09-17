Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 949.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $47,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. 2,423,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,928. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.