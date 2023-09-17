Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 2,578,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,234. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

