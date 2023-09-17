Brickley Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.57. 2,423,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

