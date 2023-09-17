Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Declines By 17.8%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS stock opened at $229.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 188.11 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.68.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 58.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $591,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of STERIS by 14.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

