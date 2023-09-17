Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Drops By 18.0%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

New Age Metals Price Performance

New Age Metals stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

