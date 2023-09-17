ONEOK Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,326 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 173% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,785 call options.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.4 %

ONEOK stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

