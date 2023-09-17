Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.63

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and traded as low as $58.80. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 3,386 shares traded.
Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
