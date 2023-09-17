NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NUZE stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. NuZee has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 134.06% and a negative net margin of 294.03%.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NuZee in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.38% of NuZee as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

