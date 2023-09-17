Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 928,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America

In related news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,541 shares in the company, valued at $52,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L purchased 50,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $145.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $159.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

