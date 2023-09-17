Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Decreases By 17.3%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 767,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

