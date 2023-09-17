Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.78

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and traded as high as $28.99. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 122,552 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $232.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

