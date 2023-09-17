American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDSI. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 131,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,595 shares during the period.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SDSI stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $51.48.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

