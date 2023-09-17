Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

