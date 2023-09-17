3,187 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.84.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

