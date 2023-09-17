Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,917 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,678,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $36.25 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,812.50, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

