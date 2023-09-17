Czech National Bank Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Czech National Bank trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 185.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $454.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.11. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $520.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.11.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

