iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.