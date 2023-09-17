Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,338,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,826,000 after buying an additional 741,760 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

