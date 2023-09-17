Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) versus Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -632.84% N/A -287.25% Heritage Global 31.81% 37.24% 25.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micromobility.com and Heritage Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.54 million 0.69 -$82.07 million N/A N/A Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.42 $15.49 million $0.48 6.38

Analyst Recommendations

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Micromobility.com and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Global has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.57%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Micromobility.com on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micromobility.com

(Get Free Report)

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Heritage Global

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

