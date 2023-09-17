Head to Head Analysis: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) vs. Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Overstock.com and Grove Collaborative’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $1.67 billion 0.54 -$35.24 million ($3.01) -6.60 Grove Collaborative $289.44 million 0.41 -$87.71 million ($0.87) -3.68

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative. Overstock.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grove Collaborative, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com -8.17% -0.25% -0.18% Grove Collaborative -10.00% -161.58% -23.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Overstock.com and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Overstock.com and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 6 2 0 2.25 Grove Collaborative 0 0 2 0 3.00

Overstock.com currently has a consensus target price of $38.29, suggesting a potential upside of 92.68%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 110.94%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Overstock.com.

Volatility and Risk

Overstock.com has a beta of 3.61, indicating that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Grove Collaborative on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

