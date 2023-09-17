City State Bank Invests $30,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

