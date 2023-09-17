Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

