1,094 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $164.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average of $147.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.