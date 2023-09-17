iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,148 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4,928.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metlife Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 259.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

