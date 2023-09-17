City State Bank Invests $41,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS CBOE opened at $149.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

