Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

