International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in International Money Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Money Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IMXI shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of IMXI opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 43.09%.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

