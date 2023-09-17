Financial Management Professionals Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,936 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

