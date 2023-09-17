Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,893,000 after buying an additional 537,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,909,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,078,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 283,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,306,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

