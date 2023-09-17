City State Bank Takes $34,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $102.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.58. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

