City State Bank Buys 242 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

