City State Bank Acquires 2,480 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. City State Bank's holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,612,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,741 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 545.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. Raymond James cut Medical Properties Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.55.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

