Audius Reaches Market Cap of $169.09 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. Audius has a total market cap of $169.09 million and $19.48 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,201,020,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,113,298,607 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

