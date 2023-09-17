Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Hits $38.42 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $38.42 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005529 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 263,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

