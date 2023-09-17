Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $87.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

