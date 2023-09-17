Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 24,900 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $16.28.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

