Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 68 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.