Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 19,120 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 2.2 %

CMP stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.55, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

