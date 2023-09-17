Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 10,640 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

