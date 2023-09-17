Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

