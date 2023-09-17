Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

