Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $68.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.36 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

