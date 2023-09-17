Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,158,880,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

