Drake & Associates LLC Sells 895 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Drake & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.7% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 78,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.0% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

GLD stock opened at $178.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average of $181.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

