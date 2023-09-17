Drake & Associates LLC Acquires 11,761 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 6.1% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 75,953 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.22 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

