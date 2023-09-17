Drake & Associates LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $215,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $141,039,652,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock valued at $482,142,887. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $312.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.